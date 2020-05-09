Manchester United Transfer Talk: Hugill, Van de Beek, Sanchez

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and starting this Saturday, Germany, global football is currently suspended. There is talk of the Premier League making a mid-June return, and with that in mind, a possible resumption of team training in the next week or so.
However, there are still plenty of questions when it comes to Project Restart. Until we get there, we still have plenty of transfer talk to cover, as transfer rumors are one thing can survive anything. So let’s take a spin through the Manchester United transfer rumor mill community in cyberspace.
We start with Sunderland striker Joe Hugill. We’ve seen numerous reports indicating that United, having beaten Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to the punch, reached an agreement for the 16-year-0ld, with strong anticipation that an official announcement could be coming sooner rather than later.
Pump the breaks on that for a bit, as Leeds United are now reportedly stepping in, trying to hijack the deal at the last minute. Here is more on this development via Sports Mole.
Elsewhere, the saga of Inter Milan loanee Alexis Sanchez continues. If the league restarts soon and they complete the season, what will become of all those loan deals that expire on June 30? That issue, yet to be resolved, is pressing because there simply isn’t time to get all the matches in before that date.
Does, Alexis, like all the other loanees, return to the parent club?
Will United be able to select him as they make a push for a UCL berth? Despite this dismal turn in the Chilean’s career, United are still reportedly willing to give him yet another chance. However, the Daily Star claims that Sanchez wants to stay in Italy.
It’s complicated, but given what a flop he’s been, the length of the deal left to run and his high salary, it’ll be hard to find a suitor anywhere.
Finally, Ajax Chief Executive, and United club legend Edwin van der Saar has now confirmed that Donny Van de Beek will be cleared to depart this summer, but only at the right price. United have been after the Dutch midfielder for quite some time.
“Last year, we made verbal agreements with [Andre] Onana, [Nicolas] Tagliafico and Van de Beek to stay another season, and then we look to help each other and find the next step in their careers,” said Van der Saar.
“Nothing has changed. There won’t be a 50 per cent discount. The clubs can forget about that.”
Of course there won’t be a price discount! Not when Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur among others are set to be keen. Maybe United’s connection to Van Der Saar can help them get an advantage?
