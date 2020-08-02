Manchester United Transfer Talk: Hudson-Odoi, Badiashile

Nothing really to report on the Jadon Sancho or Jack Grealish fronts today, so let’s take a look at some of the other transfer narratives out there regarding Manchester United right now.
While the coronavirus crisis is obviously hitting every club hard and we should expect a stripped down transfer window, Old Trafford always has very deep pockets, and the club will be looking to strengthen the roster this summer. Here are a couple stories getting traction right now.
We start at Chelsea, United’s biggest transfer window rivals, and take a look at Callum Hudson-Odoi. CHO, now further down on the depth chart at Stamford Bridge, is reportedly wanted by United, according to the Manchester Evening News. He might be plan C if Sancho and Grealish don’t happen.
The 19-year-old was previously pursued by Bayern Munich, but Chelsea were not interested in selling. Whether or not Hudson-Odoi stays put hinges on several factors, not just the size of the offer, but also
1.) if Willian stays or goes and
2.) whether or not they close a deal for Havertz.
Chelsea have reportedly tabled a new contract offer to the Brazilian, with several other teams also interested, including Arsenal, Barcelona and Inter Milan.
Chelsea look set to have an overflow of solid attacking options next season, so it will be interesting to see how manager Frank Lampard distributes playing time and attempts to keep everyone happy.
Moving on, United could use an upgrade over Victor Lindelof to pair with team captain/world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire in central defense. The Red Devils need depth, just in general at the position, and TF1 reports United having interest in Monaco man Benoit Badiashile.
Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly made a €15 million bid, but the French media outlet says that the club in the principality are holding out for €30m. The 19-year-old is big and tall, and comes with a lot of hype and potential.
Real Madrid are thought to be interested as well, and perhaps that could inflate the final sale price.
