Man United Transfer Talk: Houssem Aouar, Corentin Tolisso

With the exception of Belarus, South Korea and now Germany, global football is currently suspended. The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart in June, behind closed doors, and with that in mind, teams are hoping to begin training perhaps this upcoming week.
However, there are still plenty of questions to be answered when it comes to Project Restart, and we’ll learn more this week as more of the specifications are decided. Until football returns, we still have plenty of transfer rumors to cover. So let’s take a spin through the MUFC rumor mill.
Bayern Munich won 2-0 at Union Berlin today as the Bundesliga’s first weekend back since the coronavirus pandemic started reached its conclusion.
One player not in Bayern’s squad today was central midfielder Corentin Tolisso. Having undergone ankle surgery, it is thought the 25-year-old will not be back this season. However, both United and Arsenal are said to be keen on the World Cup winner (France in 2018).
Moving from Lyon for a transfer fee of €41.5 million in the summer of 2017, he broke the record for an acquistion by a German club. In 68 matches with the Bavarian giants, Tolisso has 14 goals and 12 assists. His contract is up at the end of next season.
Sticking with the Lyon theme, their 21-year-old star midfielder Houssem Aouar may have played his final game with his current club, but where he moves next remains to be seen.
United, along with a very long list of teams, are said to be keen. The list includes Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Juventus and now Paris Saint-Germain according to Le10sport.
And when you have so many teams interested, what kind of figure could this bidding war yield in the end? Calciomercato believes it will be in the neighborhood of €70 million.
