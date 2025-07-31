The main headlines surrounding Manchester United on this Wednesday, heading into their Premier League Summer Series friendly versus AFC Bournemouth, centered around transfer target Benjamin Sesko. Yes, once again the RB Leipzig striker is being linked to United, but this time the narrative has a twist.

One of United’s current center forwards, Rasmus Hojlund, would potentially be part of the deal.



🚨🚨🌕| BREAKING: Manchester United are offering Leipzig the opportunity to include a player in the deal for Benjamin Sesko. Rasmus Hojlund is a dream target for Leipzig. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/dy0TTCu0UD — centredevils. (@centredevils) July 30, 2025

You can see the tweet above, referencing transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, but here is more, via Chris Wheeler of the Daily Mail:

“It’s understood that United have approached Leipzig via intermediaries to explore the possibility of signing Sesko who could be available to them for between £60-70 million plus add-ons

“United would also consider a swap-plus-cash deal involving one of their players. Rasmus Hojlund could be used as a makeweight after struggling to justify his £72m transfer fee.”

It is absolutely true that Hojlund has not produced at a level that justifies his extremely high transfer fee. Not even close.

However, he made a statement with his play tonight!

Hojlund was in the first team tonight in Chicago, and he got the Soldier Field crowd fired up when he headed home the opener in the 8′.

It was the kind of goal that almost felt like he was metaphorically saying “oh, you want to get rid of me? You are about that? Watch this!”

Another item of note from the starting XI- Tom Heaton in between the sticks tonight. Yes, a rare start for Tom Heaton. That is certainly news-worthy in and of itself.

Then Heaton joined Hojlund in riveting the lakefront crowd (which was overwhelmingly pro-United) in making a great save in the 33′.

Bournemouth winger/wing-back Dango Ouattara had a great chance on a breakaway, but Heaton denied his shot, electrifying the attendees in red.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

