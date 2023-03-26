The Sports Bank

Man United Transfer Talk: Rasmus Hojlund, Marcel Sabitzer

Ready for a double shot of Manchester United transfer talk? You can read the first edition over here at this link. Part two begins with a look at the next Erling Haaland. Yes you read that correctly.

Media outlet Ekstra Bladet reports that United are after Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. He’s only 20, and he’s from Denmark, which is just across the bay in the North Sea from Norway. When you’re a young Scandinavian scoring sensation, you’re going to be compared to Haaland. Hojlund is also a self-professed fan of United, which gives them the inside track, supposedly.

Arsenal and Real Madrid, among others, are also said to be interested. And why wouldn’t they be as he has seven goals in 23 matches in Serie A this season, but way more impressive, five goals in two games for Denmark. A hat trick already? Wow!

Moving on, holding midfield was the number one position of need for United entering this season, and they filled that need with Casemiro. They also signed Christian Eriksen, who has been stellar, but he’s out injured until May. They needed cover in the January window and they got it in Marcel Sabitzer.

But what happens once his loan expires at the end of the term? Does he go back to Bayern Munich?

Check out the tweet from transfer guru Fabrizo Romano below. (More on Thomas Tuchel taking the Bayern job here)

In Bavaria, Sabitzer just wasn’t fitting in. He seems to at Old Trafford though! Hopefully, they can all work it out.

