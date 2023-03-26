Man United Transfer Talk: Rasmus Hojlund, Marcel Sabitzer

Ready for a double shot of Manchester United transfer talk? You can read the first edition over here at this link. Part two begins with a look at the next Erling Haaland. Yes you read that correctly.

Media outlet Ekstra Bladet reports that United are after Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. He’s only 20, and he’s from Denmark, which is just across the bay in the North Sea from Norway. When you’re a young Scandinavian scoring sensation, you’re going to be compared to Haaland. Hojlund is also a self-professed fan of United, which gives them the inside track, supposedly.



Rasmus Hojlund (20) only joined Atalanta last summer but already involved G/A every 97 mins so far in 2023. Impressive physical, technical qualities, aggressive & good decision-maker. Pay a small premium to get him, won’t expect to start just yet.pic.twitter.com/YvS9wwftl1 — Gilles ????????? (@_Grimanditweets) February 18, 2023

Arsenal and Real Madrid, among others, are also said to be interested. And why wouldn’t they be as he has seven goals in 23 matches in Serie A this season, but way more impressive, five goals in two games for Denmark. A hat trick already? Wow!

Moving on, holding midfield was the number one position of need for United entering this season, and they filled that need with Casemiro. They also signed Christian Eriksen, who has been stellar, but he’s out injured until May. They needed cover in the January window and they got it in Marcel Sabitzer.

But what happens once his loan expires at the end of the term? Does he go back to Bayern Munich?

Check out the tweet from transfer guru Fabrizo Romano below. (More on Thomas Tuchel taking the Bayern job here)

Marcel Sabitzer, very happy with Man United experience — player would be happy to stay with ten Hag. ??? #MUFC Loan deal doesn’t include buy option, it will be up to Bayern… and Tuchel now. His Bayern chapter was already closed with Nagelsmann. Decision time around May/June. pic.twitter.com/4tTAYSPmDc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 26, 2023

In Bavaria, Sabitzer just wasn’t fitting in. He seems to at Old Trafford though! Hopefully, they can all work it out.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

