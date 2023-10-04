There seems to be no bedrock at Manchester United right now. We were just talking about how they’re off to their worst starting since 1989-90. Now, with a 3-2 loss at home to Galatasaray, in the UEFA Champions League, this side has lost six of 10 this season across all competitions.

The last time that happened was 1986, when a man named Sir Alex Ferguson was just getting started. We’ll lead today’s reaction column with the only positive right now- Rasmus Hojlund.

In bagging a brace today, he really showed us why the club splashed the cash for him this summer. He’s the truth. And maybe the only thing the club has going for them right now.

Will he be the Danish Erling Haaland? We’ll see as that’s a very tall order, but he’s feeling it right now.

One guy who is absolutely NOT feeling it is Andre Onana. He has gotten off to a rough start at United, and once again the bottom has dropped out.

A big howler, every now and then, isn’t the end of the world, it happens, but with this guy they are happening far too often. We knew when he was signed that he was a high risk high reward kind of GK, but so far we’ve seen mostly just the down side.

Casemiro did not have a great night. He was pedestrian, but that second yellow is really on Onana. The Brazilian midfielder got ejected for wiping out Mertens in the box, and he had to do it to bail out Onana who made such a terrible gaffe.

Finally, ICYMI Jadon Sancho is apparently leaving this January, more on that here.

Sancho was asked to apologize, by manager Erik ten Hag, for his insubordinate actions, but he has no interest in doing so. Ten Hag said Sancho was left out of the squad that lost to Arsenal, just before the international break, due to a lack of effort in training.

The player then responded by taking to social media and calling his manager a liar.

He’s been frozen out and training alone ever since. Ten Hag won’t let him rejoin the senior team unless Sancho issues an apology, but that is apparently not going to happen.

