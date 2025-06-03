Manchester United could replace Rasmus Hojlund with not just Matheus Cunha, but also Bryan Mbeumo, at the striker position this summer.

Erik ten Hag truly damaged the club, on quite a severe level, with a lot of his transfer market buys, with Hojlund being a prime example.

🚨🇩🇰 Understand Inter have made contact with Rasmus Højlund’s camp in the recent days as talks started for the Danish striker. As exclusively revealed two days ago, Højlund is one of the main options on Inter shortlist with Parma’s Bonny and more. pic.twitter.com/zdXj3TjCVn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 2, 2025

There are many reasons United had major issues scoring goals this past season, and Hojlund bears much of the responsibility for that.

Still, the young Dane has some talent and potential, and that is well recognized by some top clubs in Serie A.

Inter Milan are keen, according to the world’s foremost transfer expert, and native Italian Fabrizio Romano.

Juventus and Napoli expressed interest, within the past few months or so, according to Romano.

Obviously, Hojlund did much better at Atalanta than he’s done so far at United (where he hasn’t come even remotely close to living up to his £72 million transfer fee).

So maybe a return to the Italian top flight is exactly what he needs.

In other words, Hojlund, and also potentially Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Marcus Rashford, could all be out the Old Trafford door this summer.

So who will come into the attack to replace them?

Cunha will be the first, and Mbeumo could be the next, with transfer guru David Ornstein tweeting/reporting the following:

🚨 EXCL: Bryan Mbuemo decides he wants to join Man Utd & #MUFC now expected to open talks with Brentford in bid to sign 25yo forward this summer. Likes of #AFC #NUFC #THFC all interested but Cameroon int’l favours Old Trafford if deal agreed @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/GQzsop35pI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 2, 2025

United and Brentford are currently in negotiations for a potential deal. According to ESPN, “He’s valued by Brentford at more than £50 million, although United will hope to negotiate a lower fee.”

Having missed out on Liam Delap, who chose Chelsea instead, Mbeumo might be a better option anyway. His numbers are better anyway, havibng scored 70 goals in 242 appearances for Brentford.

