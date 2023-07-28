Man United Team News vs BVB: Hojlund, Mainoo, Diallo, Martial

Manchester United takes on Borussia Dortmund in a friendly on Sunday in Sin City. Viva Las Vegas! But maybe not so much for the guys who won’t be fit enough to feature in the desert against BVB. We’ll get to them in a bit, but first we need to cover the latest (see the embedded tweet below) on the Rasmus Hojlund pursuit.

He won’t be here in time for this match, but there seems to have been a breakthrough, finally, in negotiations. Atalanta finally wants to sell, which puts them on the same page as the player, as well as the other club involved.

? BREAKING: #mufc have made a new offer of over €60 million in total for Rasmus Højlund. Negotiations are still ongoing, both clubs and the player wants the deal to happen. [@FabrizioRomano] pic.twitter.com/IOAtm704nO — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) July 28, 2023

Club Friendly FYIs

Kickoff: Sun July 30, 9pm EST, Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV, USA

Team News: Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Starting XI Predictions Manchester United Borussia Dortmund

Watch: ESPN, ESPN+

Hojlund has long agreed to personal terms, and manager Erik ten Hag has long prioritized the signing of this particular striker, but now it seems the Serie A side finally understand/are willing to make a break in price for the Danish international. Is 60 million Euro going to be enough of a concession?

We’ll just have to see.

Man United Team News

As we promised, the fitness stuff, starting with Anthony Martial. He’s been dealing with a hamstring problem, but he’s back in training now. Elsewhere Amad Diallo could be back in contention, after having recovered from an ankle injury that he suffered against Arsenal in New York last weekend.

And finally, youngster Kobbie Mainoo, who was having himself a wonderful experience this USA preseason tour, suffered an injury in the sixth minute against Real Madrid.

The ankle injury makes him a doubt for this one.

