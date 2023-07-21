On the eve of Manchester United beginning their preseason tour of the United States we have a ton of news items, nuggets and tidbits to cover. News, notes and transfer talk relating to Rasmus Hojlund, Andre Onana, Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire, so let’s just dive right into it.

It took FOREVER, but United FINALLY made the official announcement of the Onana singing.

Old Rivals FYIs

Manchester United vs Arsenal Club Friendly

Kickoff: 5pm EST, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Team News: Arsenal Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Man United

Watch: ESPN

“To join Manchester United is an incredible honour and I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way,” reads a statement attributed to Onana, via the club’s website.

Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience. This is the start of a new journey for me, with new teammates, and new ambitions to fight for.

“Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years.

I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can’t wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club.”

And as we saw a couple days ago, Onana displayed behavior on social media that conveys approval of the notion that his new club will sign Hojlund.

Where does that stand?

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Danish international has informed Atalanta that he wants to move to Old Trafford. Having already agreed personal terms, United are now expediting their pursuit, in order to ward off competition from Paris-Saint Germain for the striker’s services.

So what’s the magic number to get this deal over the line?

Transfer guru Fabrizio has Romano confirmed that the Serie A side value Hojlund at around £61 million. Overall, United only have about 100-120 million in total to spend on player recruitment this summer.

Signing Onana and Mason Mount came in under 100, so they’ll need to raise funds elsewhere.

Fred, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire could all be on the trading block.

They can’t go into the season without another no 9. They just can’t. Anthony Martial is way too injury prone, and just not good enough. Marcus Rashford belongs on the left flank- that’s his best and most natural position.

If not Hojlund, then another centrally based attacker. United need to figure this out ASAP.

Speaking of Maguire, he’s been stripped of the captaincy. More on that here.

The new captain is Bruno Fernandes. More on that here.

