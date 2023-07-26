Manchester United Transfer Talk: Hojlund, Kudus, Amrabat

A second helping of Manchester United transfer talk, ahead of tonight’s friendly against Real Madrid in Houston, TX. In part one we covered the latest on the Rasmus Hojlund pursuit. In this edition, we’ll look at a fallback option, Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus. And we’ll cover Sofyan Amrabat, a defensive midfielder who has been strongly linked with the club this summer.

It’s a very common sentiment to see expressed on MUFC supporter Twitter- a successful contented transfer window would consist of having signed Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat.

Club Friendly FYIs

Real Madrid vs Manchester United

Kickoff: Wed. July 26, 1:30am BST, NRG Stadium, Houston, TX, USA

Real Madrid Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Man United Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Answering a media inquiry about potential new signings, United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed progress in the quest to get a new striker, and Hojlund is the top target.

“We make progress, yeah,” Ten Hag said.

“But you know how it works – when we have him, we will tell you directly. The only thing I can say is we do everything that’s in our power to get that done.

“If it was up to me, yeah, as soon as possible. The earlier the better because we have to integrate him in the team, the way of play. In an ideal situation, he was already here but you do not always get ideal situations as a manager and you have to deal with the situation.”

Their remains a divide between United and Atalanta on the valuation. If they decide to walk away from talks, on focus on Kudus instead, they will face some fellow big six club competition per The Daily Mirror. Arsenal are in for the Ghanian, but Chelsea are said to be leading the race.

Perhaps Ten Hag can use his connections at Ajax to sway this transfer saga back in his club’s direction?

Finally, we move on to Amrabat, at the latest development according to Mundo Deportivo.

United are now said to be leading the race to sign the 26-year-old Fiorentina man, over Atletico Madrid. The midfield maestro is said to have run out of patience with Atleti, who were interested, but haven’t taken enough initiative.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories