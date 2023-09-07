Man United Striker Rasmus Hojlund Among Kopa Trophy Nominees

Rasmus Hojlund made his Manchester United debut this past Sunday, and although he didn’t score, he played quite well. He came on for Anthony Martial, to play the last third of the game, plus extra time, and in doing so, showed some promise. Yesterday brought news that Hojlund was named to the 2023 Kopa Trophy nominees list, an award that is the U21 version of the Ballon d’Or. It honors the best individual young footballer for club and country, and the recognition for Rasmus Hojlund is obviously a nod to his exploits with Atalanta and Denmark.

There is definitely an Espana flavor to this list, as half the nominees are from teams that comprise the El Clasico rivalry. Not to mention the international flavor the short list is 30% Spanish. That includes Barcelona’s Gavi, the current holder of the award, and thus the favorite to win it here.

This trophy, the Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper) and Ballon d’Or itself (best overall player) will all be handed during the Ballon d’Or 2023 ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 30.

KOPA TROPHY 2023 NOMINEES

Jude Bellingham (20), Real Madrid, England

Rasmus Hojlund (20), Manchester United, Denmark

Alejandro Balde (19), Barcelona, Spain

Gavi (19), Barcelona, Spain

Jamal Musiala (20), Bayern Munich, Germany

Eduardo Camavinga (20), Real Madrid, France

Pedri (20), Barcelona, Spain

Xavi Simons (20), RB Leipzig, Netherlands

Antonio Silva (19), Benfica, Portugal

Elye Wahi (20), RC Lens, France

Currently on international break, United are 11th in the Premier League table, having gotten off to a very unimpressive start.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories