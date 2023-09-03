United News and Notes: Hojlund, De Gea, Garnacho

What an epic collapse for Manchester United. Just a terrible turn of events for the visiting Red Devils in the final stages of their 2-1 loss at Arsenal today. Although, to be fair, the stats showed that they actually didn’t deserve to win.

Tied 1-1, in the 88′ it was thought that Alejandro Garnacho had scored the game winner, but alas, it was ruled offside. Take a look and judge for yourself.

Hojlund to Casemiro to Garnacho This was never an offside. pic.twitter.com/kUXUzCxQiZ — Pryde (@utdmotion) September 3, 2023

Just like the Nathan Ake scoring strike, right before halftime for Manchester City yesterday, this was controversial to say the least. Should have been an overturned call, at worst.

Seems like Garnacho got robbed, and then it all snowballed from there.

We didn’t necessarily deserve the win but we were robbed nonetheless pic.twitter.com/MGfhfHlalX — #49? (@RepsGarnacho) September 3, 2023

What was supposed to be eight minutes of stoppage time somehow became 12, with Declan Rice scoring the game-winner in the 96. Gabriel Jesus put an extra exclamation point on it in 101.

And with two goals allowed in added time, some United supporters were wondering why the club brought goalkeeper Andre Onana in to replace David de Gea.

De Gea saves that — Andre Onana weak hands & can’t save anything even when his team needs him the most We should have never let De Gea go, this is when you need a GK like him pic.twitter.com/CQnu5Jk8xw — centro (@centroFJ) September 3, 2023

De Gea even became a top trending term on X today because of this opinion being expressed, over and over.

Funny because remember just how many United supporters wanted De Gea out, and just how badly they wanted him to go?

Man United entire squad apologizing to De Gea after today’s match.pic.twitter.com/SBOtsBrDkF — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) September 3, 2023

You still got to love the emotion that Onana displays though don’t you?! Finally, and we end on a positive note here- Rasmus Hojlund finally featured for the first time in a United shirt, coming on for Anthony Martial in the 67′.

Here is the exact moment that he first came on, so remember it, if he does indeed live up to the hype.

Hojlund didn’t score, but he did impress with his link up play, passing and other contributions in the final third.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

