Man United See £31m Rasmus Hojlund Bid Rejected by Atalanta

Manchester United have a top priority of need this summer transfer window- striker/center forward. With that in mind, Old Trafford has gone shopping to Atalanta, for Rasmus Hojlund, where they saw their first pitch knocked back.

According to multiple outlets, that first offer was for £31m ($39m), and while still too low, it is not that far off. They just need £8m ($10m), according to Corriere dello Sport, h/t Goal.

How much Rasmus Hojlund will cost Manchester United ? — GOAL News (@GoalNews) July 2, 2023

That would bring the total cost, before add-ons, to £39 million ($50m). That is a lot cheaper than some of the other players they kicked the tires on this summer. Face of Tottenham Hotspur football club Harry Kane would cost at least 100 million GBP+, so that’s far too much. Napoli hit man Victor Osimhen would cost close to that too.

And sadly, United are off to another really slow start this transfer window too. We’re into July, and nary a single player is over the line yet, although Mason Mount is close.

The longer United wait, the fewer options will remain available. Right now Hojlund, a 20-year-old Danish international, might be a smart pick-up. Ever since Ronaldo left the second time, in a situation so ugly that his exit resulted in addition by subtraction, United have needed somebody to the fill the void at the position.

Obviously, Wout Weghorst was not it.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories