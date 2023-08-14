Rasmus Hojlund Sidelined for Awhile with a Back Injury

No one can say specifically when Rasmus Hojlund will make his debut in a Manchester United shirt, but everyone knows that it won’t be for awhile. There is no specific timeline for his return to action, but it definitely won’t be anytime soon.

“We are not in a rush,” United boss Erik ten Hag said at a press conference today, ahead of tomorrow’s season opener versus Wolves. “We know without him we have also a strong team and the position is covered so we don’t rush in this.”

“It is about that he is in the right level, the first fitness level and then we have to integrate him, training and bring him in for the games so we take our time.

“It is not about winning in this moment, it is about winning in the long term.”

That is code for he’ll miss the next couple, maybe even the next few games, as he’s integrated slowly into the team.

Manchester United targeting Arsenal game on September 3 as potential debut date for Rasmus Hojlund. Striker recovering from back injury with no definitive timeline – has been out on Carrington grass – but expected to miss first three PL matches.#MUFChttps://t.co/tyd8CVlu5S — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 9, 2023

This report linked above, via The Athletic, demonstrates the optimistic outlook, and/or what would be the best case scenario for United.

As for the worst case scenario, this passage from an article in 90 Min, summarizes the situation best:

The Daily Mail link below has more on that potential stress fracture narrative:

Man Utd’s new £72m signing Rasmus Hojlund is nursing a back injury that will affect his game time this season An MRI during his medical last week revealed an issue, which can be the start of stress fractures in young players ?? @MattHughesDM https://t.co/BYKh97aLol — Mail Sport (@MailSport) August 9, 2023

Teams lying about injuries, especially when they say the issue is much less serious than it actually is, has been around since the beginning of sports. Ten Hag said more on his team’s striker situation, with Hojlund currently out.

“We are very confident we found the right striker, but he needs time,” the second year manager continued.

“Time to integrate and now he is now unavailable, it delays the process. I’m quite calm, composed in this situation, because Rashy is very good as a striker, we have seen it last Saturday.”

So Marcus Rashford likely starts up top tomorrow, while Ten Hag revealed that Anthony Martial is match fit, despite his not playing a single minute in the preseason.

“Anthony Martial is available as well,” the Dutchman added.

“Jadon Sancho can play there as well, he did it in pre-season very well. The squad can deal with it, as I already said this. There is a strategy behind it.”

