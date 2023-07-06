Man United Transfer Talk: Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United announced their first signing of the summer today, in Mason Mount. The club’s supporters are pretty excited about it, as they should be.

Old Trafford basically secured the guy who has been Chelsea’s most efficient and productive player the few seasons. But who is next after him?

Manchester United why are you doing this to us? ? We’ve only gotten Mount, but we still need Onana, Amrabat, Hojlund ?? Glazer family sign the document and announce Qatar ??

??? pic.twitter.com/UOZ4J1R1n4 — Olugabriel (@nestaseyi) July 5, 2023

Andre Onana? Rasmus Hojlund? Sofyah Amrabat?

Why not all of them? After all, the Nigerian content creator/comedian in the embedded tweet above seems to think they could land the entire quartet.

He’s not alone, as this opinion is quite often expressed by United supporters on social media.

His video is funny too- check it out!

We’ll start with Onana, as we already covered him earlier today, at this link. Moving on to Hojlund, United are set to make a second bid for the Atalanta striker, according to some reports.

So we’ll see if this new offer is enough to get it over the line this time. Although outlets claim that United haven’t submitted a bid for the 20-year-old Dane just yet.

As Old Trafford Faithful points out, Hojlund is keen on the potential move. He’d love to join the club. Which brings us to the fourth and final player, Amrabat, who is once again on United’s radar.

At least according to the Daily Mail. He’s a highly regarded defensive midfielder from ACF Fiorentina who really impressed with Morocco in at the World Cup in 2022.

Fiorentina were not ready to part ways with him in January, when United came around, but now they are open to selling, provided they can get about £30m in return for him.

But apparently Amrabat is “too slow for Manchester United” reminder he beat one of the fastest player in a leg race ??? pic.twitter.com/5s4S93cZZo — ZEESHAN????????? (@Zee_MUFC0) July 5, 2023

Amrabat, it is thought, would be cover in place Fred or Scott McTominay leave the club this summer, as both midfielders have uncertain futures at the club.

