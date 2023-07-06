Man United Transfer Talk: Rasmus Hojlund, Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United announced their first signing of the summer today, in Mason Mount. The club’s supporters are pretty excited about it, as they should be.
Old Trafford basically secured the guy who has been Chelsea’s most efficient and productive player the few seasons. But who is next after him?
Manchester United why are you doing this to us? ?
We’ve only gotten Mount, but we still need Onana, Amrabat, Hojlund ??
Glazer family sign the document and announce Qatar ??
Andre Onana? Rasmus Hojlund? Sofyah Amrabat?
Why not all of them? After all, the Nigerian content creator/comedian in the embedded tweet above seems to think they could land the entire quartet.
He’s not alone, as this opinion is quite often expressed by United supporters on social media.
His video is funny too- check it out!
We’ll start with Onana, as we already covered him earlier today, at this link. Moving on to Hojlund, United are set to make a second bid for the Atalanta striker, according to some reports.
So we’ll see if this new offer is enough to get it over the line this time. Although outlets claim that United haven’t submitted a bid for the 20-year-old Dane just yet.
As Old Trafford Faithful points out, Hojlund is keen on the potential move. He’d love to join the club. Which brings us to the fourth and final player, Amrabat, who is once again on United’s radar.
At least according to the Daily Mail. He’s a highly regarded defensive midfielder from ACF Fiorentina who really impressed with Morocco in at the World Cup in 2022.
Fiorentina were not ready to part ways with him in January, when United came around, but now they are open to selling, provided they can get about £30m in return for him.
Amrabat, it is thought, would be cover in place Fred or Scott McTominay leave the club this summer, as both midfielders have uncertain futures at the club.
Mark says
After having their trousers pulled down and backside spanked by Chelsea over the Mason Mount deal, United now have a much reduced transfer budget.
Spending near £50, million on Onana, will leave little in reserve, so a €20, million deal for FC Porto striker Medhi Taremi would leave the coffers empty. That said United would have provided Eric ten Hag with a new midfielder, his preferred goalkeeper and a stop gap striker.
Deals for a second striker, Rasmus Hojlund is regularly reported as the preferred option, and a defensive midfielder (Sofyan Amrabat is currently being talked about) will need to be funded by player sales.
Telles seems the most likely sale to Galatasaray, whilst Real Betis could be looking to buy Eric Bailly. Neither of those deals will be for much, United would be lucky to get £5, million for each of them.
Donny Van de Beek is reportedly being pursued by AS Roma and United would do well to sell for £10, million. Meanwhile Fred is a potential transfer target for Fulham, who are likely to have to part with approaching £20, million.
If a deal for Andre Onana is completed then Dean Henderson is likely to be sold to Nottingham Forest, although personally I think he should be retained and given a year to prove he can be the new No 1 for United for the next 5+ years. With the prices being quoted for goalkeepers this Summer, the selling price must be for in excess of £35, million.
Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are likely sales to West Ham, although Tottenham are also reportedly interested in Maguire. Both players are likely to be sold if offers of, in the region of, £35, million are made.
That then leaves Antony Martial to offload. Finding a team to buy him will be tough, and maybe a loan with an obligation is the best United can get.
Other rumoured departures are Antony Elanga and Brandon Williams, both of whom are likely to leave on loan deals, so are not going to top up the transfer budget.
So if these players can be moved on, United could improve their position by over £100, million. If Hojlund can be acquired for £60, million and Amrabat for £30, million, it would leave approx £50, million in reserve for a new centre back. Both Gonçalo Inacio and Axel Disasi are United targets, but with Victor Lindelof being retained, it should be the left footed Inacio who is brought in.
Bestietom says
We need to sell players and try get in another 100+ million.
Then bring in Hojlund, Onana, Amrabat, and Disasi. I would push to sell , Maguire, Fred, McTominay and Va de Beek first to get some monies in.
We certainly need a big strong squad for this coming season.