Man United News and Notes: Henderson, Solskjaer, Pogba

Manchester United became the first Premier League side to ever win their first six matches away from home while conceding first in all six. It appears that’s just how they do it these days, getting the win, 3-2 at Sheffield United, in come-from-behind style.
They now sit sixth in the table, but with a game in hand on the top five. As for the hosts, they still have just one point in their first 13 matches, further deepening the depths of the worst start in Premier League history. Marcus Rashford bagged a brace with Anthony Martial scoring the other United goal.
Paul Pogba directly assisted on Martial’s goal while helping to set up Rashford’s second. He continued his strong run of form which has come during the off-the-pitch controversy of mixed messages being sent, via public comments, about his future with the club.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer maintains that the Frenchman is a Red Devil through and through and keen to stay put for the long haul.
“He’s a Man United guy,” Solskjaer said. “He’s been at this club when he was a kid and came back again. This is his home.
“He gives his best for us in training and the games and today he was exceptional.”
Pogba was a major contributor while Rashford was the man of the match. The most notable player on the pitch tonight, for “the good, the bad and the ugly” was goalkeeper Dean Henderson. Given a chance to start in place of David de Gea, and face his old mates, he yielded a goal early that was an absolute howler!
As bad as his gaffe was, another former Blade, Harry Maguire certainly did his part to see United fall behind early. Solskjaer praised Henderson for having the ability to recover from his early mistake and make a save that brought the three points back to Manchester.
“It’s a test for you, it’s a challenge,” Solskjaer said. “We showed videos of (David) McGoldrick before. He’s one of the best pressers on the ball. It was the good, the bad, and the ugly from Dean because he made an incredible save, too.”
McGoldrick, the only Blades player with more than one goal on the entire season, bagged a brace in this one.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank, partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and SB Nation. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind