Man United Transfer Talk: Henderson, Sancho, Ben Yedder

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of transfer gossip items circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. In the meantime, we have transfer talk to to do. Also, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
United CEO Ed Woodward said this transfer window won’t be like previous editions, and that spending will be down. He’s probably right, but if that’s the case then how will anyone acquire Jadon Sancho? United’s #1 top target this summer will reportedly be allowed to leave, but that’s only if the club have their price, said to be 120 million British pounds, met.
That’s according to German newspaper Bild, who also report that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined the already crowded chase to sign the English international.
Elsewhere, according to French outlet L’Equipe, Arsenal will rival United in their pursuit of Monaco man Wissam Ben Yedder. The 29-year-0ld forward doesn’t really fit the club’s needs at this time, and could be better suited in north London, especially so if Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves, a scenario that’s looking more realistic now.
Ben Yedder is also supposedly wanted by both Madrid clubs and the rest of the Premier League big six.
Moving on, goalkeeper Dean Henderson has been very impressive while on loan on Sheffield United, and it’s led to a quandary of sorts. United don’t have a place for him right now, with David de Gea in between the sticks, but they won’t be taking bids for him either reports ESPN.
Chelsea and Juventus are both said to be keen on the shot stopper, who wants to prove himself at Old Trafford.
