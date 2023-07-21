Man United Transfer Talk: Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly

It’s a double dose of Manchester United Transfer Talk on this Friday, with volume two covering goalkeeper Dean Henderson and defender Eric Bailly. For the link to volume one, covering Anthony Elanga and Alex Telles go here.

Let’s start with Henderson, who surprisingly traveled with the club to the United States of America for their preseason tour. Yes, this kind of leaves his status in limbo.

He was set to join Nottingham Forest, on a permanent basis, for £30 million, but now there are rumors the East Midlands club could pull out of the deal.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano though, the deal will still be on, eventually. He recently said to GIVEMESPORT that United will sanction the 26-year-old English international’s move to The City Ground.

It just hinges on when they sign a reserve shot stopper.

They already have the new No. 1, in Andre Onana, so once they get a backup goalie, it will indeed be “Here We Go” time. Moving on to Bailly, his agent is in talks with Saudi Pro League club, Al-Nassr.

That is according to Goal France journalist Marc Mechenoua. (h/t ManUtdNews). And yes, that is Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

They’re interested in signing Alex Telles too (as we covered in part one).

What can we say- Riyadh is red!

