Manchester United Transfer Talk: Henderson, Dembele, Tolisso

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of transfer gossip items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United community is talking about in cyberspace today. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here.
RMC Sport‘s Mohamed Bouhafsi believes that United will battle Inter Milan for the signature of Bayern Munich’s Corentin Tolisso.
The 25-year-old French midfielder, signed from Lyon for £37 million in 2017, could reportedly now be had for £31m, so there’s your rate of depreciation- two million pounds per year. United are thought to be in negotiations already.
Now that we mentioned Lyon, we turn to them for the next transfer talk item, as striker Moussa Dembele could now be made available.
“Moussa’s had a good season and still has a margin to progress,” said Lyon boss Juninho. “He’s a pure centre forward who brings us strength and presence in the box. He scores goals.
“If we lose a player of that level, we’ll look for replacements of the same standard.”
Juninho hinted at Dembele being made available, possibly, and that’s potentially good news for United, who have been lightly linked with him this summer.
Finally, the situation with on loan at Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson is a very tricky one. It’s going to be difficult to manage. Blades boss Chris Wilder feels confident his club will extend Henderson’s loan.
“One of the things that’s been talked about is the expiry of loans. We’re hopeful of extending the loan, I know Dean wants it to be extended and I’m sure Man United want him to finish the season,” Wilder told The Gary Newbon Sport Show on Punching.TV. (via Manchester Evening News)
“They’ve been great with us. Our reputation when we take players has been good, I thought this is a good football club for the big clubs to send their young players to.”
“We’ve had relationships with Chelsea, Spurs, Man United and obviously, Dean has been outstanding for us, broken into the England squad.
“We’re hopeful that’ll be extended and I think the importance of having a top-class goalie has been key for our results this year.”
