Man United News and Notes: Henderson, De Gea, Maguire

Manchester United fell 3-1 to Chelsea in a FA Cup semifinal Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Here is a round-up of some of the topics being discussed online by United fans that pertain to the very disappointing result.
We start with goalkeeper David de Gea having a rough game, so rough in fact that some United fans are calling for his ouster, and replacement by Dean Henderson. Here is a little smattering of some of those who have expressed this sentiment.
Calling for Dean Henderson is not even reactionary now.
De Gea hasn't been himself since the 2018 World Cup, it's officially time.
Dean Henderson watching that knowing he will be United's number one next season… ? #mufc pic.twitter.com/GpnvxIyzC5
David de Gea has made a lot of blunders since his decline started, but that one is right up there.
What a horrific performance from the United goalkeeper. Stuff like this will have Ole seriously considering Dean Henderson as the starter next season.
Is David De Gea Dean Henderson's agent?
Could Henderson, currently on loan with Sheffield United for the past two seasons, realistically be the number one next season? It’s up to United, but Sheffield may already be thinking that the player might go back to his parent club. The Midlands club signed goalkeeper Wes Foderingham on a free transfer this past Friday.
Foderingham could serve as a back-up, or maybe potential cover if Henderson is not loaned out for a third straight season.
“Dean and Manchester United know our views on that, we already have started talking to the player and Manchester United,” Blades boss Chris Wilder said to Sky Sports.
“It is their decision and the boy’s decision, we would love to extend that for another season and when we get the news on that decision we will let you know.”
“Wes was available, we needed to strengthen that department, there will be a couple of changes going forward in that department. He became available, a free transfer and a three-year deal.”
Another United player having a very rough day is team captain and central defender Harry Maguire. His own goal provided Chelsea with their third on the scoreboard, thereby clinching the match for the Blues.
This coming after a first half in which he had displays that were just, well, take a look for yourself.
Ladies and gentlemen, Harry Maguire. Manchester United’s defensive saviour… pic.twitter.com/osABDIxtOO
GAME OVER. Chelsea are heading to Wembley after Harry Maguire's own goal puts them up 3-0 ? pic.twitter.com/nZ5tzeOtdm
The most expensive defender in history is looking extremely overrated and he’s getting harsly criticized on social media. The loss was United’s first since January, ending a stretch of 19 unbeaten across all competitions.
