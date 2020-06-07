Man United Transfer Talk: Havertz, Smalling, Grealish

Manchester United will recommence their season with an away fixture at Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night of June 19. It won’t be long now, but until we have football matches again, we still have plenty of news items to cover and analyze.
So let’s take a look at what the Manchester United rumor mill is saying in cyberspace on this Sunday. For our MUFC restarted season preview and best potential starting XI go here. We have the collection of today’s United news and notes at this link.
We start with the latest on Bayer Leverkusen hit man Kai Havertz, who is reportedly wanted by several clubs, including many of the big ones.
The Manchester Evening News are claiming that the 20-year-old German international views a transfer to the Premier League as a “realistic” option in the summer transfer window and is open to the idea of becoming a Red Devil.
Havertz is a player we’ve covered quite a bit in transfer talk previously, and the list of clubs interested in the Bundesliga breakout star is long and illustrious.
Pretty much all of the Premier League’s big six are in.
Elsewhere, Jack Grealish has now supplanted Jadon Sancho as the team’s top transfer target this upcoming window, says the Mirror.
Like Sancho, Grealish has also been caught violating lockdown orders, but the report states that MUFC brass believe they have completed their due diligence on the Aston Villa Captain, and he indeed passes the test.
A Grealish acquisition might lead to Dan James going out on loan this summer, it is to be noted.
Finally, AS Roma have been very impressed with Chris Smalling, during his loan spell with the club. SO much so that they want to continue it.
Corriere dello Sport reports that Roma want the 31-year-old to return on loan for next season too. They are seeking a deal that would include an option to buy at €12-15 million.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
[…] Man United Transfer Talk: Havertz, Smalling, Grealish The Sports […]