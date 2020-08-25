Manchester United News: Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof

Two major items of Manchester United news today, and neither involve the summer transfer window. The dull, dormant United transfer window continues while both of their starting centre backs are in the news for reasons that would be covered by crime reporters, instead of sports writers.
Team Captain Harry Maguire is on trial today for assault and bribery on the Greek island of Mykonos. Meanwhile his partner in central defense, Victor Lindelof, is being hailed as a hero for catching a thief.
Harry Maguire's legal team has claimed the Manchester United star was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him "your career is over".@marthakelner has the latest from the trial in Greece.
Read more here: https://t.co/N0SCYi1qUU pic.twitter.com/GgSPQGoIsV
— SkyNews (@SkyNews) August 25, 2020
We’ll cover both narratives here, starting with the bad news first. Maguire has pleaded not guilty to assault, verbal abuse, assault against police officers and attempted bribery. The charges stem from an incident that occurred outside a Mykonos night club late Thursday night/early Friday morning.
Maguire’s defense team claims that the world’s most expensive defender was kicked in the leg by police officers who told him “your career is over.”
Meanwhile the prosecution alleges that once Maguire arrived at a police station, he said: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”
Harry Maguire said to police officers 'do you know who I am?' during Greece altercation, court hears as case continues
— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 25, 2020
Two more Englishmen, in addition to Maguire, were arrested during the alleged brawl, and one of the defendants said “fuck, fuck the police” and one punched an officer, it was claimed.
If found guilty, Harry Maguire could face a hefty fine and a suspended prison sentence. He was still named on Tuesday to the 24 man England roster for the next set of internationals.
It’s possible that he could be stripped of the United Capt’s arm band as well.
Moving on to much brighter news, Lindelof, 26, chased down and subdued a potential thief in his home town of Vasteras, Sweden.
According to the Associated Press, a police statement claims thata man in his 30s, riding a bicycle, grabbed a bag that belonged to a very elderly woman yesterday morning.
Lindelof, on foot, caught the bicyclist and held him until the police could arrive and apprehend the alleged perpetrator.
The club have since confirmed that Lindelof was indeed the great samaritan involved here, and he’s also been publicly thanked by police.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind