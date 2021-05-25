Harry Maguire in UEL Final Squad, Faces Late Fitness Test

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has missed the last four games of the domestic season due to an ankle ligament injury. However, he did travel with the rest of the squad on Monday, and thus faces an outside chance of featuring in the UEL final on Wednesday night.
It all depends on how he does once he’s starts running tomorrow, and if he can go in full training. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer has already explained that he will wait until Wednesday to make a decision on whether or not the 28-year-old central defender is fit enough to be involved or not, but admitted that as now, the prospects are grim.
Europa League Final FYIs
Kickoff: May 26, Gdansk, 8pm
Starting XI Prediction: Villarreal Manchester United
Team News: Villarreal Manchester United
TV: BT Sport Stream: ManUtd.com
Maybe will learn more at the manager media opportunity on Tuesday. What he already do know is that Anthony Martial is confirmed out. The forward has been absent for two months due to a knee injury sustained on international break in March.
He returned to training in recent weeks, but was designated not yet match fit, and didn’t travel. Forward Mason Greenwood has stated the club’s intentions in the UEL final- they NEED to win this match.
“To bring home a trophy is something the club needs, to bring home some silverware,” Greenwood said.
“We’ve not had any for a few years. To be a part of the team that actually does win a piece of silverware will be a good feeling. When you come and you’re in the academy, there’s pictures and photos on the walls of them back in the day winning the Champions League, the Premier Leagues, the FA Cups and that’s what it’s all about, really, for a football club.
“If you want to be the best football club in the world or in the country you’ve got to bring home the silverware and that’s something United have done over many years.
“But we’ve maybe dropped off a little bit throughout the recent years but hopefully we can after this one, if we win against Villarreal, that can be like a little stepping stone to get us started on where we want to be.”
Manchester United UEL Final Travel Squad
Attack: Edinson Cavani, Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Shola Shoretire
Midfield: Amad, Bruno Fernandes, Fred, Daniel James, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Donny van de Beek
Defense: Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Alex Telles, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Brandon Williams
Goalkeeping: David De Gea, Dean Henderson, Lee Grant, Nathan Bishop
