Harry Maguire Says Manchester United Not to Settle for Semifinals

Manchester United are tired, there is no doubt about it. Juan Mata and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have said as much publicly already. However, in just a matter of hours, they will take on Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semifinals.
If they win, it’s one more game the final on August 21, and then it’s finally a bow on the 2019-20 season. It’s a campaign that has now lasted over a calendar year and it’s seen the Red Devils reach the semifinals in the EFL Cup (where they lost to Manchester City) and the FA Cup (where they crashed out at the hands of Chelsea).
Perhaps the third time will be the charm? Maybe this will be the time that United win in the semis and move on to the final? Team Captain Harry Maguire sure hopes so.
“Getting to semifinals isn’t good enough for this club,” the world’s most expensive defender said.
“We finished third [in the Premier League] but again, it’s not something that this club wants to do, finish third. For the future, that’s not where we want to be. We want to be winning trophies, the Premier League and other cups.
“Semifinals are nice to get to, but you’ve really got to get the job done and make the final and then go on to win it.”
The Red Devils skipper believes his side is ready and raring to go for this clash against the La Liga side.
“We’re all rested and we’re recovered,” Harry Maguire continued.
“We’ve had six days to Sunday, so it’s a long time — something we haven’t had much this year — so we’re all ready to go.
“I feel good, I feel good in myself. I feel good mentally, I feel good physically. I think as a centre-back you need to really look after your body and really make yourself available for the majority of the games to get a consistent basis into your team and to know what you’re offering the team.”
Manchester United vs Sevilla UEL Semifinal FYIs
Kickoff: Sunday Aug 16, 8pm, RheinEnergie Stadion, Cologne, Germany
MUFC Team News: go to this link
MUFC Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
TV, Stream: BT Sport, BT Sport Extra
Odds: United 29/20, Sevilla 15/8, Draw 9/4
Odds to win UEL tournament: United +190 Sevilla +280
Prediction: United 1, Sevilla 0
Lopetegui’s side are on a 19-game unbeaten run in all competitions, which is a club record, but all streaks have to end some time.
