United Captain Harry Maguire Feels Safe in Return to Training

The Premier League has been given the all clear by the government to restart next month, at some point, behind closed doors. Clubs resumed training this week, albeit in small groups only. Manchester United team captain Harry Maguire says that it’s been strange training again, in this new world order, during the coronavirus pandemic and the new guidelines.
However, he made a point of saying how safe he feels right now under the new protocols. It’s a hot topic to be sure, as not every footballer feels that way. Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante did not train yesterday, or today, with his club and he’s been granted leave.
The league confirmed on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19, so it’s easy to understand the cause for concern. For now though, Maguire feels fine.
“It’s been a strange few months, but it has been a protocol which the club has followed. It seems such a safe environment,” he said in an interview with the club’s official website.
“It’s our first day back today, but it seems so safe and everyone is respecting it so well, so long may that continue and I’m sure no one will have any problems.”
“The safety, it seems really well organised. We all got tested before we came in, so everyone in the changing room has a negative test,” the England defender added.
“There are a lot fewer people at the training ground. Today I was in a group of four, working with one coach, so not many people,” the United skipper continued.
“It’s the first step. We’re in phase one, let’s get through this phase without any troubles. It’s only the first day, but it’s been a good start for me.”
Harry Maguire is totally right when he says that it’s only phase one. We have a ways to go yet, and everything changes by the day. It’s all a very fluid situation, and we’ll see what happens as we all move closer to commencing play once again.
