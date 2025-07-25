Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire allayed any remaining injury fears as he trained with Manchester United at Soldier Field in Chicago this morning. Maguire was originally left out of the 32 man traveling party to the United States, igniting concerns he could be injured (or maybe set for a transfer away even).

The actual reason Harry Maguire was left out was due to his having to tend to personal concerns.

Harry Maguire, pictured right with Luke Shaw and Matheus Cunha, was expected to join the rest of the #MUFC squad later on the tour, due to personal reasons.

Premier League Summer Series FYIs

Manchester United vs West Ham United

Kickoff: Sun July 27, 7pm, Metlife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

We then learned that Maguire would be coming on the tour, but at a later point.

With speculation mounting, the English center back and former Leicester City man took to social media to clear the air. He posted on Instagram: “All is fine now. I will be travelling tomorrow (Wednesday) to meet up with the squad. Thanks for your concern.”

United made Chicago their base of operations for their USA preseason tour, and they’ll face AFC Bournemouth in the city of big shoulders on Wednesday night at Soldier Field.

At the same venue on Friday morning, they partook in their first training session of the tour, and Harry Maguire was full go. Also participating where new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

