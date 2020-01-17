Harry Maguire Named New Man United Capt. as Ashley Young Exits

Manchester United have confirmed the departure of Ashley Young, and named the player who will take up his post as team Captain. With Young finalizing a move (reported to be just £1.5 million) to Inter Milan today, it is another defender, Harry Maguire, who will be wearing the captain’s arm band for the rest of the season.
“Harry has come in and been wearing the captain’s armband and he will keep wearing it,” said manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær at his weekly Friday news conference. “He has been a leader in the group and I have been not surprised but impressed with his leadership skills.”
Maguire, the world’s most expensive defender, who arrived in the summer from Leicester City for £80 million, takes up a void left by a player who made 202 starts and 59 substitute appearances for the club.
Young is currently at Inter, undergoing his medical and putting the finishing touches on his deal. He joins fellow United cast-offs Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez at the club.
Solskjær explained why the former England international and long time Red Devils man, who played multiple positions during his tenure with the club, had been given an opportunity to exit.
“Well, to be fair, I think it was for Ashley, you know,” the Norwegian said ahead of the epic clash at Liverpool on Sunday.
“He is 35 in the summer and, if he gets a two-year contract somewhere, I think it’s up to him to take that. We weren’t ready to offer that.
“He’s been a good servant for the club. He’s been captain and he’s won trophies, leagues, cups, but we’ve got players coming through So it was time now, then. When Ashley’s head and mindset was on ‘yeah, I want to try this’, why not do it now?”
Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs
January 19, 4:30 pm, Anfield
Full team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI Predictions: Manchester United
Key stats/facts: Liverpool are undefeated in the Premier League this season, United are the only team to take points from them, drawing 1-1 draw at Old Trafford in October
Form Guide: Liverpool WWWWW Manchester United WLWWL
Odds via Betway: Liverpool FC win 1.4, Draw 4.75, Manchester United win 7.5
Probabilities via Google: Liverpool FC win 70%, Draw 19%, United win 11%
Prediction: Liverpool 2, United 0
