Manchester United defeated Leicester City 3-1 on Championship Sunday last season, in a match that determined top four finish/Champions League qualification. This season will see them meet again very late in the campaign, and once more top four will be on the line.
United are comfortably in, with second place all but locked up at this point. As for Leicester, they’ve dropped down to fourth, but they have a decent sized lead on West Ham United, so they should be okay, barring a collapse. Let’s preview.
Manchester United vs Leicester City FYIs
Kickoff: Tues May 11, 6pm, Old Trafford
PL Form Guide: Leicester City LDWWL Manchester United WDWWW
Odds: Leicester City Win +185 Draw +220 Manchester United Win +155
Team News for Both Sides
This is all about the centrebacks, as both sides have one major injury concern at the position. For the hosts, Harry Maguire was forced off with an ankle injury today during United’s 3-1 win at Aston Villa. According to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United could be without Harry Maguire for a “few days or a few weeks,” as they wait to run a full diagnostic of the damage done to their captain’s ankle.
We know that he won’t face his former team here, but it’s too soon to know anything much more beyond that.
Flipping to the visitors, Jonny Evans is a strong doubt after limping out of the 4-2 defeat to Newcastle prior to kick-off.
He took in the loss from the stands with a crutch by his side after suffering foot pain in the warm-up.
We’ve been managing that (Evans’ foot injury) over the last couple of weeks, and he’s come through well,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said in his post-match press conference.
“He was in a lot of pain yesterday (Thursday). He woke up today (Friday) and felt a bit better.
“He got out and seemed fine in the warm-up, and then just as he was coming in to get ready 15 minutes before kick-off, he felt it and he was in a lot of discomfort.
“Jonny is a real warrior and so you know if he’s not able to give it at least a go, then he’s really suffering.”
