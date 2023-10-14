Harry Maguire Could Leave for West Ham in January

Earlier this week, embattled Manchester United central defender Harry Maguire lifted the lid on why he didn’t leave the club this summer. Maguire, while on international duty with England, said that transfer talks between United and West Ham never reached the status of an agreement.

Perhaps that will change come the January transfer window?

The Hammers will be back in for Slab Head, according to ESPN FC, who claim that the east London club is “considering a fresh approach for Harry Maguire in January should his lack of game-time continue.”

And considering how he is one of the worst flops of the past decade for United, his lack of playing time should persist. Erik ten Hag just doesn’t rate him, and the embattled center back has basically become the club’s new Phil Jones.

And Maguire did also say this week that he doesn’t want to just ride the pine- he wants to play.

I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month and if it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things,” he told the media while at Three Lions camp.

Overall, it is best for all involved he move on. United are not going to stand in the way of him moving on, and former United/current West Ham boss David Moyes is understood to be an admirer of the player.

Plus, as the ESPN report states, Kurt Zouma could be poised to leave for Saudi Arabia in January, so they will need a replacement for him.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

