Harry Maguire Surprise Inclusion on England World Cup Roster

Central defender Harry Maguire was named to the England 2022 World Cup squad yesterday and that was a bit surprising, given how terrible his form has been, for both club and country, this season. It’s not just a matter of how poor Maguire has been on the pitch, this season and last, it’s also the off-the-pitch story that criticism of Harry Maguire has now become.

As the world’s all-time most expensive defender, the Manchester United center back is a polarizing figure and a lightning rod for fans.

Manchester United vs Fulham FC FYIs

Kickoff: 4:30pm GMT, Sun. Nov 13, Craven Cottage

Team News for Both Sides: go here

Man United Starting XI Prediction: go here

After Extra Time Pod: Apple Spotify

There have also been issues of fitness to complement the problems of form. In the League Cup win over Aston Villa on Thursday night he earned a first team selection, but that was just his third starting assignment since August.

United manager Erik ten Hag is backing Maguire to come up big at the World Cup.

“I think so, that he is ready, yeah,” Ten Hag.

“I see him every day in training, I see his games. He came back from injury, he is ready to perform on the highest level.”

United’s Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw were also named to the England squad, with the latter being maybe a bit of a surprise choice. Jadon Sancho was not only left off, but it doesn’t really seem like he was even on the bubble for getting the call-up here.

While Harry Maguire is really out of form, it appears that Gareth Southgate really didn’t have much of a choice here. The back line is really injury-riddled, with both Kyle Walker and Reece James battling fitness issues in recent weeks.

Ultimately, Walker got the call but James missed out.

It’s tough, but that’s how it goes.

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson, Jack Grealish, James Maddison

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Connor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips

Defenders: Ben White, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Paul M. Banks is the Owner/Manager of The Sports Bank and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly contributed to WGN News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast. Follow the website on Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories