Harry Maguire Arrested on Alleged Assault in Greek Islands

Manchester United team captain Harry Maguire has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer on the Greek Islands. According to police on the popular tourist island of Mykonos, the England international and world’s most expensive defender was arrested Friday for alleged assault and attacking officers of the law.
United have released a statement, but due to all the legal issues involved, it was quite minimalist.
“The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night,” the statement reads.
Manchester United have been made aware of an "incident" involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos on Thursday night.
— Sky Sports (@SkySports) August 21, 2020
“Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.”
Two more Englishment were arrested in the incident, which reportedly stems from a brawl outside of a night club.
“The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him,” the police say.
“The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station.”
Maguire, 27, has not made a public comment at this time. He moved to United from Leicester City for £80 million last summer, and was soon awarded the captain’s arm band. His charity work off the pitch has earned him a reputation as an overall good guy, and thus this news, being widely reported all around the world, is surprising to say the least.
Harry Maguire and the two other two men charged will appear before a Syros prosecutor later on Friday, according to an officer of the Syros department. The center back has been on holiday in the Greek Islands since United’s season ended last Sunday with a Europa League loss to Sevilla in the semifinals.
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind