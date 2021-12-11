Man United Transfer Talk: Haaland, Martial, Pogba, Bellingham

It won’t be long until the January transfer window arrives and when it does, Manchester United could be active. In some recent years, they have done some January business. In other years, they have been dormant. This edition of Man United transfer talk covers some potential summer 2022 business as well.
So let’s dive right in on the latest involving the futures of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial. As well as interim manager Ralf Rangnick showing interested in pursuing a Borussia Dortmund duo.
Superagent Mino Raiola was once described by Sir Alex Ferguson as “a shitbag,” and much of the time, it’s hard to argue against that distinction. The first Raiola client we cover in this post is Pogba, who is still pondering his contract extension proposal from the club.
According to transfer specialist and rock star journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Pogba offer has been on the table since last July. “The proposal is still valid,” Romano tweeted. “No decision yet.”
He also tweeted the following quote by Rangnick, which conveys the hard line being taken by the interim boss:
Rangnick on Pogba: “I wouldn't say he's not worth keeping but, of course, players have to want to play and stay for a club and a big club like Man Utd”. ? #MUFC
“I don't think anyone in the club should try to convince a player to stay. But on the other hand, let's wait and see” pic.twitter.com/GeBwhD1KfE
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 10, 2021
Shifting gears to the other Raiola client, we’re covering, the agent of all agents said the Norwegian hit man is ready to move on from BVB this summer. He listed out three potential destinations (all of which he’s been linked to previously), but excluded United.
Which is interesting, as ESPN reported earlier this week that Rangnick is interested in pursuing both Haaland, and his teammate Jude Bellingham.
“He can and will take the next step. Bayern [Munich], Real [Madrid], Barcelona, [Manchester] City – these are the big clubs he can go to. City has won the championship five times in recent years, significantly more than [Man] United. When we moved to Dortmund, we all knew that this step would come,” he explained to Sport1.
“Maybe this summer, maybe the summer after. But there is a great chance that Erling will leave this summer. We will see.”
Speaking of Bellingham, Liverpool are said to be leading the race to sign him right now, while Chelsea and Manchester City will also provide competition.
Here’s more, according to Sports Illustrated.
Finally, we close with another agent speaking up and speaking out, Anthony Martial’s representation told the media this week that his client wants to leave next window.
Understandable given how he’s relegated to the fringe of the squad these days.
“Anthony wishes to leave the club in January,” Philippe Lamboley told Sky Sports News. “He just needs to play. He doesn’t want to stay in January and I will speak to the club soon.”
Ralf Rangnick said he’s open to discussing potential loans for the unsettled members of his current squad:
“I got to know them better this week. I saw most of them play in two games and four or five training sessions but it’s still too early to talk about what might happen in the winter transfer window [but] if I look at the number of players we have it’s still a big squad … We also need to make sure that players want to stay here.
“If they are still not getting enough game time here it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan might make sense.”
Prediction: Manchester United 3, Norwich City 0
It’s time for United to really run up the score, and work on that goal differential so that they can climb up the table.
