Man United Transfer Talk: Griezmann, Sancho, Caleta-Car, Grealish

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, so let’s do some transfer talk instead. If there’s one thing that can survive a global pandemic, it’s transfer rumors. In fact, the rumor mill can probably survive any type of apocalytpic event.
With that in mind, let’s take a spin through the Manchester United related rumor mill, starting with the forward who was the initial top target a couple summers ago, Antoine Griezmann. (For today’s MUFC news items round up go here)
The former Atletico Madrid man moved to Barcelona FC for 108 million pounds (120 million Euros) less than a year ago. However, the Catalan club have seen very poor ROI as he’s scored just 14 times this season and made only 37 appearances.
Now Barca is reportedly ready to cut bait and take a major loss if needs be. According to the Daily Mail, he’ll be available for the cut rate price of 92 million pounds, with Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and United on alert and in the mix.
Maybe his friend and national teammate Paul Pogba can help in recruiting? If Pogba will even still be at United himself next year.
Moving on to who might be this summer’s top target, Jadon Sancho, United may have suffered a setback in their pursuit, due to the coronavirus outbreak. As Sports Mole writes, Old Trafford could see a lot of bad PR if they spend huge amounts of money this summer.
Why? Because the pandemic is putting people out of business, and making others feel a major financial pinch. With a global recession at best, potential depression at worst, likely imminent, the big spenders could face an even bigger backlash than usual this summer. Of course we’ll just have to see, as a so much can change between now and when we get to that point.
In the meantime, Marcus Rashford is doing his part to help recruiting.
That same principle, about big clubs not wanting the splash the cash, because it’s a really bad look, also apparently applies to the Jack Grealish situation. According to a report in the Mirror, with more on all this from the Birmingham Mail, United’s pursit of the Aston Villa midfielder could be halted due to this concept.
Finally, United are reportedly “monitoring Marseille centre-back Duje ?aleta-Car, with scouts comparing him to United legend Nemanja Vidi?,” writes 90 Min. Their neighbors, City, are also reportedly keen.
it could be agood business for sacho but not grizman