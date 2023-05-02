Manchester United haven’t totally secured top four, and with it UEFA Champions League football for next season, but they are in great shape. Not only is the schedule down the stretch here very favorable for the Red Devils, but their gap over arch-rivals Liverpool is very sizable.

Up next is a visit to Brighton & Hove Albion, who are fighting to secure a spot in one of Europe’s lesser competitions for next season.

Manchester United vs Brighton FYIs

Kick: Thurs May 4, 8pm, AMEX Stadium

United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Standing: United 4th, 63 pts Brighton 8th 52 pts

PL Form: United WDWWW Brighton WLWLW

Result Probability: United win 27% Draw 25% Brighton win 48%

Man United Team News

A final decision has not been made on the status of Mason Greenwood, but the player himself seems resigned to the fact that he won’t ever play for the team again. More on the indefinitely suspended forward here. Midfielder Scott McTominay is a doubt here due to an unspecified knock.

Elsewhere Raphael Varane (foot) is out, but a could return to action later this month. Meanwhile Lisandro Martinez (foot), Donny van de Beek (knee), Alejandro Garnacho (ankle),Tom Heaton (ankle) and Phil Jones (knee) are all done for the season. Switching over to the Seagulls, Evan Ferguson (ankle) is a doubt.

Additionally, Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle) and Jakub Moder (knee) are all ruled out. Adam Lallana (thigh) is done for the season.

