Mason Greenwood Seen Training with Private Coach

For the first time since his arrest and subsequent suspension, Mason Greenwood was seen on a football pitch. No, he wasn’t back at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex, as his status with the club remains up in the air.

The indefinitely suspended English forward, who nonetheless retains a spot on their current player roster, was training with a private coach at a public sports centre.

BREAKING: Mason Greenwood pictured training for the first time since his arrest! [Sun] pic.twitter.com/XklajRex4l — Morgan (@utdscope) June 22, 2023

And The Sun captured a few snaps of him in action. Their photos, according to the article, “show him working on his close control and shooting in a 90-minute session on an £85-an-hour pitch.”

Mason Greenwood was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in January 2022. The charges were dropped in February of 2023.

So what does this public training session, conducted by the 21-year-old English international, mean for his future? Is he moving closer towards a return to United?

The Sun report states that United manager Erik ten Hag, along with most of the first team players, are willing to give Greenwood another chance.

Greenwood remains contractually obligated to the club. However, there have also been some reports indicating that United are exploring their options for loaning out Mason Greenwood this upcoming season.

Additionally, in a previous post, we looked at potential destinations for Greenwood, as clubs in Spain, Italy and Turkey are said to be interested.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

