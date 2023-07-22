Mason Greenwood Decision Up to the Club, Says Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the club still not made a decision on what to do with Mason Greenwood. He also said that the club, not he himself, holds sway on what will ultimately happen with the indefinitely suspended forward.

This despite numerous reports indicating that a decision was “coming soon.” Those reports have been circulating for weeks, if not months already. Greenwood has been suspended from all club activities since January 2022, when allegations of rape and assault were brought to light.

Old Rivals FYIs

Manchester United vs Arsenal Club Friendly

Kickoff: 5pm EST, Sat. July 22, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Team News: Arsenal Man United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Man United

Once the criminal charges were dropped in February, the club began their own internal investigation, with the goal of finally reaching a decision on his future.

As with everything at MUFC, it has moved along at an aging tortoise pace.

It’s a club decision,” Ten Hag said at the first press conference of United’s summer tour, ahead of tonight’s matchup with Arsenal in the New York City metropolitan area.

“Of course I have said my ideas and opinions but it’s a club decision. We all have to accept that. I can’t say so much about it. But what I say is I shared my opinion about it so let’s see what’s going to happen and what the decision will be.”

Ten Hag can’t say all that much about it, due to the sensitive nature of the topic, and privacy concerns. In the past, he couldn’t talk about it a whole lot due to the legal issues involved, but this situation is now lo longer a criminal matter.

There have been numerous reports circulating that state Greenwood is a potential candidate to go out on loan this season. Reportedly, there is interest from clubs in Italy, Spain and Turkey among others.

Shut out from team activities, Greenwood has been spotted in public training alone with a private coach.

