Manchester United News and Notes: Mason Greenwood, Luke Shaw

Manchester United were 3-1 winners at Aston Villa today, and that means their intracity rivals will have to wait a little bit longer to celebrate their Premier League title. United have Leicester City on Tuesday night and the rescheduled Liverpool match on Thursday before Manchester City take to the pitch the next time. If United win both of those, they’ll only be four points behind Man City.
It’s far too late for United to usurp City at the top of the table, but at least the title margin will be more respectable, and the Red Devils will end the season with a lot of positive momentum.
Let’s take a look at a couple of the heroes from Ole Gunnar Solskajer’s side on Sunday.
Luke Shaw put on a brilliant display today and turned in a man of the match level performance. The left back, who is probably having his best season in a red shirt thus far, was able to surge forward successively, while holding the line and remaining solid defensively.
According to Italian sports reporter and football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the club are working on a new contract extension for the English international.
Manchester United are working to extend Cavani’s contract as priority – the club is still ‘confident’ to complete the agreement soon, it’s up to Edinson. ? #MUFC
Man Utd are also planning to offer Luke Shaw a new contract. The negotiations could start in the next weeks. ?
Speaking of English internationals who starred for United today, youngster Mason Greenwood scored a major milestone today. The right-sided attacking player has now scored the most Premier League goals by a teenager for United, beating Wayne Rooney’s record.
The future looks very bright indeed for this young man.
Mason Greenwood overtakes Wayne Rooney to score the most Premier League goals for Manchester United as a teenager (16) ? pic.twitter.com/hzxxtouAub
Sunday was another come from behind win, in which the second half was much better than the first. Greenwood articulated this: “It was well improved [in the second half]. Ole said his bits in the changing room. It seemed to pay off.”
