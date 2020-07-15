United at Crystal Palace Team News: Greenwood, Shaw, Williams

Manchester United can still feel optimistic about their top four chances, despite what happened on Monday night. Having returned from the lockdown in completely blistering form, the dropped two points at home against Southampton was more an aberration than trend lately.
Who knows, maybe SFC will make another video game, and in it they may troll United again. The result two nights ago has given them more material to work with now. But overall United’s fixture list has been quite kind, with games against Crystal Palace and West Ham ahead of a final day showdown with rivals Leicester. It’s going to be a very fierce fight to the finish fop four.
Up next is a trip to Selhurt Park, so let’s take a look at the team news for both sides in this match with a very quick turnaround. Roy Hodgson will be without centre backs Gary Cahill (hamstring) and James Tomkins (thigh), but Jeffrey Schlupp has recovered from a hip injury and will be in the team, although he may not play a primary role for this one.
Christian Benteke is out with a suspension, having been red-carded against Aston Villa. As for United they have a trio of fresh injury concerns. Forward Mason Greenwood has a swollen ankle due to the controversial challenge made by Saints’ Oriol Romeu.
Left backs Luke Shaw (twisted ankle) and Brandon Williams (head) also got hurt on Monday night against SFC and the trio will face last minute fitness assessments before kickoff. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe remain out for the season.
Manchester United at Crystal Palace FC FYIs
Kickoff: Thurs July 16, 8:15 pm, Selhurst Park
United starting XI prediction: go to this link
TV Coverage: NBCSN
Odds: Crystal Palace win 17/2 Draw 15/4 Man United win 4/11
Form Guide: Crystal Palace LLLLL United DWWWW
Prediction: United 2, Crystal Palace 2
With United undefeated in their last 18, across all competitions, and Palace having been outscored 2-13 in their last five, you’d have to be rather unorthodox to go against the visitors in this one.
