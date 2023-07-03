Mason Greenwood may actually return to football this upcoming season, with a decision about his Manchester United future reportedly coming soon. The English international has been spotted on a practice pitch, working with a private coach. If/when he does play in 2023-24, the opportunities will likely be away from Old Trafford.

According to The Sun, Greenwood is on the radar of AS Roma, with the team’s legendary manager himself, Jose Mourinho, said to have directly called the phoned the young attacker.

Mourinho and Greenwood worked together in 2018, the player’s first year with the senior team and the manager’s final season with the club. Greenwood remains on the official roster, but also indefinitely suspended by the club, having been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour and assault in January of 2022.

However, he no longer faces any more criminal proceedings, with his accuser having dropped all charges in February of this year. According to The Telegraph, United will complete their internal investigation and make a ruling sometime this month.

And which way they decide to go will not hinge, in any way shape or form, on the club’s long-running ownership saga, a situation that still has no end in sight.

When Greenwood was spotted in the private training sessions, he was seen sporting a new, wild unkempt style of hairdo. He has since been spotted with a cleaner, more conventional and close cut hair style.

In addition to Roma, Greenwood has been linked with other clubs in Italy, as well as some clubs in Spain and Turkey. The conventional wisdom seems to believe that Greenwood will stay contracted to United, but go out on loan this season.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories