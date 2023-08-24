We learned on Monday that Manchester United are doing the right thing when it comes to Mason Greenwood, as a mutual parting of ways is best for all involved. So what happens to him now? Reports indicate that he is not allowed at Carrington, even while he remains a United player, He could be loaned out for this season, or, more likely, he leaves on a permanent deal. Either way, he’ll never put the red shirt on again.

The club and his agent can also look at perhaps a mutual termination of his contract, which means he could then sign with a new club after the Sept 1 transfer window deadline, as he would then be a free agent in this scenario.

Reports indicate that there are clubs in England who are indeed interested in signing him, despite obvious and well-deserved backlash they would receive for doing so.

It is much more likely he moves abroad, with Saudi Arabia and Turkey the most probable destinations.

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

Nottingham Forest have no fresh injury concerns after losing Ola Aina to an injury during a training session last week. United could finally see summer signing Rasmus Hojlund make his debut with his new club, as his back problem as fully healed up now.

It is/was very mysterious as to how serious his back issue is/was because the club has been less than transparent about the severity of it.

If he does feature, he’ll be on managed minutes. As we learned earlier this week, Mason Mount is out until after the international break with what has been labeled a minor injury. Go here for more on that.

Pretty much no United supporter will get excited about the next piece of team news, but we have to report it anyway: Harry Maguire is match fit again, having recovered from a slight knock.

