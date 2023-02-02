Big bombshell team news today, for Manchester United, ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday. Forward Mason Greenwood, who was set to stand trial in November on charges of attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour, has now seen his criminal case dropped. He has not featured for the club since late January of 2022, as he’s been indefinitely suspended since the allegations were first made.

A statement issued by Chief Superintendent Michaela Kerr, Greater Manchester Police’s Head of Public Protection reads:

“Given the significant media coverage of this case, it is only fair that we share the news that the 21-year-old man, who had been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation opened in January 2022, no longer faces criminal proceedings in relation to this.

“The investigation team has remained in regular contact with the legal team, providing any updates of note, and so understand the rationale for the discontinuation of proceedings at this stage, and that this decision has not been taken lightly. Despite the media and public’s interest in this case, we have decided not to comment on it in any further detail.”

Now that he is a free man, it will be interesting to see which direction Man United go in handling Greenwood. There no indications, as of right now, of reinstatement, but we’ll see.

Also, given what’s been posted in the comments section and on Twitter in the replies, it bears repeating: a criminal case being dropped does NOT equal “innocent.” It certainly does NOT qualify that person as “being cleared.”

Don’t know who needs to hear this, but it was worth stating again.

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday Feb 4, 3pm, Old Trafford

Premier League Form Guide: Man United LDWWW Crystal Palace DDLLW

Premier League Position: Man United 4th, 39 pts Crystal Palace 12th, 24 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United 69% Crystal Palace 12% Draw 19%

Team News for Both Sides

Okay so beyond Greenwood, Christian Eriksen (ankle), we learned a couple days ago, is out until May. Midfield mate Donny van de Beek (knee) is out for the year. Diogo Dalot (thigh) could be moving closer to a return as he’s back in training. Scott McTominay (undisclosed- thought to be a knock) is expected to return. Flipping over to Palace, Wilfried Zaha (hamstring), Joachim Andersen (calf), Nathan Ferguson (undisclosed), James McArthur (groin)

