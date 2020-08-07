Greenwood, Martial, Rashford Named to Young POY Award Short List

Manchester United essentially comprise half of the short list for Premier League Young Player of the Year Award. A trio of attackers, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial were named to the list today, as was on loan at Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
We’ll start with Greenwood, who achieved a breakthrough season, at just age 18 that saw him reach double figure Premier League goals, and in the process break or tie records that put him in rarified air.
For more on all that Greenwood has achieved this season go to this link. As for Rashford, 22 and Martial, 24, they tied for the Red Devils lead with 17 league goals apiece.
Martial, acquired on 2015 summer transfer window deadline day from Monaco, has found himself again under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
He had previously been held back due to the disaster that was the Alexis Sanchez acquisition and a less than ideal relationship with previous manager Jose Mourinho.
This season saw him achieve the first hat trick of the post Sir Alex Ferguson era at United.
Rashford missed significant time this season due to a double stress fracture in his back, suffered in January, but the shutdown and long layoff was the best thing for him, as he was solid in the restart.
Regarding Henderson, he kept 13 clean sheets and helped the Blades stay in the hunt for a European football qualification slot until the end of the season.
There is plenty of talk that he could become United’s keeper of the future, sooner rather than later.
Competition to win this award will be fierce, coming from multiple angles, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, who we profiled in depth at this link.
Premier League Young Player of the Year Award Short List
Chelsea- Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount
Manchester United- Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood
Sheffield United- Dean Henderson
Liverpool- Trent Alexander-Arnold
Aston Villa- Jack Grealish
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly contributes to WGN TV, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Now and SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for Chicago Tribune.com, on Twitter and his cat on Instagram.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind