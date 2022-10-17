The name of indefinitely suspended Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been a top trending term on social media all day long. Ditto on Friday on Saturday. Why? Because the 21-year-old was found to have breeched the terms of his bail on Friday, which then landed him in jail in over the weekend, until his court hearing, which was this morning.

Greenwood will remain jailed, now formally charged with attempted rape, assault and coercive behavior, until Nov 21, his next court date. It is very likely that he’s played his final game in a Manchester United shirt, but until the entire legal process plays itself out, the club cannot legally and formally cut ties with him.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Oct 19, 8:15, Old Trafford

Team News: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United

After Extra Time Podcast: Apple Spotify

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 32% Manchester United 41% Draw 27%

PL Form: Tottenham Hotspur WWLWW Manchester United DWLWW

PL Position: Tottenham Hotspur 3rd, 23pts Manchester United 5th, 16pts

Man United Team News vs Spurs

Ahead of Wednesday’s monumental fixture, against Tottenham Hotspur, the MUFC absentee list is very long, and it extends far beyond just Mason Greenwood. The following players missed yesterday’s goalless draw with Newcastle United:

Axel Tuanzebe (unspecified issue), Brandon Williams (also an unspecified problem), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (muscular injury), Harry Maguire (hamstring injury), Donny van de Beek (muscle issue) and Anthony Martial (back problem). It is hard to speculate who will return amongst them, if anybody.

So manager Erik ten Hag will have his options limited in certain places.

