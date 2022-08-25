Man United Team News at Southampton: Greenwood, Lindelof, Williams

Monday night saw the Erik ten Hag era finally begin at Manchester United, as they pulled off a massive upset over their bitterest of rivals. And for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho, it was slumpbusting experience and maybe the start of a better run of form. Now comes a trip to consistent mid-tablers Southampton FC. United and their fans need to be on let down alert here.

Manchester United at Southampton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Aug 27, 12:30pm, St. Mary’s

PL Table Position: United 14th, 3pts Southampton 11th 4pts

Form Guide: United WLL Southampton WDL

Google Result Probability: United 55% Southampton 22% Draw 23%

Team News for Both Sides

Out injured for United are Victor Lindelof (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed) and Facundo Pellistri (ankle). All three have yet to feature this season. Mason Greenwood remains indefinitely suspended, but we have actually seen a very recent photo of him again.

Yes, Greenwood was snapped outside his parents’ £3 million Cheshire home, about two and a half weeks ago, when he helped track down the family dog, which was running away. Greenwood was last seen in public (in a non-court setting) back in April. He still has an active player profile page on United’s official website, as he remains out on bail on charges of rape and threatening to kill.

His social media pages are still live, but he’s been dropped by all sponsors.

For Southampton, Valentino Livramento (knee) is out while Romain Perraud (groin) is a doubt.

