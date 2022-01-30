Mason Greenwood Under Investigation for Domestic Violence

Update: Mason Greenwood has been suspended indefinitely be United, and is currently in custody of the police.
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood is now being investigated by the police after his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, posted shocking and disturbing content online. Robson posted horrifying photos, audio and video on social media apps that essentially serve as accusations of rape and domestic violence.
The material has since been deleted, but not before it widely circulated online on social media and in numerous media outlets in multiple countries.
ESPN posted a statement from Greater Manchester Police that read: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and video circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
The club posted a statement (h/t Goal) on the 20-year-old Englishman as well, and it in reads in full: “We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established.”
Obviously, the legal process needs to first run its course, but it is conceivable that we may not see the United academy graduate play the game again.
It goes without saying that football is not the real story here, and that the subject matter pertaining to Greenwood and Robson are far more serious than sport. The material she posted online is terrifying, and one should brace themselves before viewing and listening to it.
United are off until February 4, when they take on Middlesbrough in the next round of the FA Cup.
Greenwood has scored 35 goals in 129 appearances for the club.
