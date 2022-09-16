Manchester United News: Greenwood, Eriksen, Casemiro, Ronaldo

We’re back with a double shot of Manchester United news and notes on this Europa League victory Thursday. For part one, in the wake of today’s 2-0 win at Sheriff Tiraspol, covering Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford, go here. Let’s dive right in to part two now, starting with Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored his first goal of the season and the 699th of his club career.

Converting a PK, it took him eight appearances this season, to finally get on the board.

Cristiano Ronaldo ??????? scores his first goal of the season ? pic.twitter.com/BA5kttEkWR — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2022

“Ronaldo needed that goal,” manager Erik ten Hag said. “Many times he came close [in the season so far], but he wanted that so much.

“We are happy for him, and the team wanted to bring him a goal. You know that Cristiano will score a penalty.” Elsewhere, in case you missed it, Mason Greenwood was listed on United’s official 2022/23 Premier League player list, included among the U21s.

Despite how that sentence sounds, nothing has actually changed regarding his legal status, nor his standing on the team. More on all that at this link.

In another ICYMI, Anthony Martial overtly hit out at both Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Read all about that at this link.

Casemiro was a top trending term today on Twitter, as United fans all over the world were upset that he didn’t get the starting assignment tonight. Only natural to think that way, given how much money the club sent over to Real Madrid in order to get him.

Casemiro was the club’s only change at halftime, and when he came on in the second half, he really truly “brought it.”

Check out his stats, via Statman Dave on Twitter: 90% pass accuracy 58 touches 37 passes completed 6/8 long balls completed 4/6 tackles won 3 interceptions 1 clearance.

Finally, the man of the match tonight was Christian Eriksen. He recorded an assist, and that means he’s recorded an assist in all three of his previous meetings with Sherrif. Well done by the great Dane.

As you already know, but it is always worth reminding, United signed him on a free this summer.

Yes, they zero for him. Zip, zilch, nada, nothing. What a great piece of transfer business.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Bank (TheSportsBank.Net) and author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” as well as “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He has regularly appeared in WGN, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune, and he co-hosts the After Extra Time podcast, part of Edge of the Crowd Network. Follow him and the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories