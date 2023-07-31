According to multiple reports, Manchester United will announce their decision on the future of forward Mason Greenwood by the time the season opens on August 14. The 21-year-old Englishman has been suspended since January of 2022, when a host of very serious allegations, including accusations of rape and assault, were first brought to light.

The criminal charges were all dropped in February of this year, with the club then commencing their own investigation into the matter.

Man United are expected to announce decision regarding Mason Greenwood’s future opening PL game of the season on August 14. ?? It’s only up to the club. Erik ten Hag will not be responsible of any decision, he will discuss Greenwood future right after the club. pic.twitter.com/gUTPXLU6rg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

As you can see from the embedded tweet above, or at the link from The Guardian, the internal investigation is wrapping up now. And it means that United are expected to make their decision public by the time they open the season at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday night August 14.

Over the weekend, United’s shirt partner, Adidas, made a public statement discrediting “reports” that claimed the sportswear maker had secret talks with the club, and during those discussions they approved the idea of Greenwood being reintegrated into the side.

No matter how this ends, what their decision is, or what you think of Mason Greenwood, I think we can all agree that this process has dragged out way too long. Like everyone else, I have my own strong opinion on what his fate should be.

But even those who hold an opinion polar opposite of mine will still agree that this situation is long overdue for closure.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

