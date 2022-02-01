Mason Greenwood Further Arrested, Dropped by Sponsors

Tuesday brought another dark chapter in the rapidly developing saga surrounding Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood. Taken into custody on allegations of assault and rape, on Sunday, he has now been further arrested on charges of sexual assault and threats to kill.
Suspended by United over the weekend, once the charges were made public, he has now been dropped by sponsors Nike and EA Sports. He has now been removed from the popular video game FIFA 22.
In a statement (h/t Sky Sports), Greater Manchester Police said: “Detectives have been granted further additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.
“The suspect was detained in custody on Sunday (30 January) afternoon after we became aware of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.
“He continues to be questioned after magistrates authorised an extension until tomorrow (Wednesday 2 February).
“Following enquiries so far, he has since been further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill.”
The 20-year-old scoring sensation, who has been with the club since age six, will not be training or playing for the club until further notice.
Additionally, Nike have suspended their relationship with the 20-year-old England international since the shocking allegations emerged during the early hours of Sunday morning. Haunting photos, along with a disturbing video of an audio recording were posted to the verified Instagram account belonging to his girlfriend Harriet Robson.
The account was deleted later on that day, and Greenwood has not responded to any of the allegations at press time. Greenwood no doubt has to be well aware that
a.) his days at the club are numbered and that
b.) his football career is of much lesser concern than other more serious issues right now.
