United Team News vs Leicester: Greenwood, Antony, McTominay

There are a ton of questions surrounding Manchester United right now, first and foremost the future of the ownership. And we’ll cover that in a future post, but another major issue with the club is Mason Greenwood.

As we learned earlier this week, the club won’t be making a decision on the English forward’s future until after the season is over, at the earliest. And the club plans to gather feedback from the players, on both the men’s and the women’s side, before doing so.

Manchester United vs Leicester City FYIs

Kick-off: Sun Feb 19, 2pm, Old Trafford

PL Table Position: United 3rd, 46 pts Leicester 13th 24 pts

Form Guide: United WDWLD Southampton WWDLL

Google Result Probability: United 60% Leicester City 22% Draw 18%

Manchester United Team News

You can read more about this Greenwood investigation over at this link. He remains indefinitely suspended for the visit from Leicester City on Sunday. Also suspended is midfielder Casemiro, although for very different reasons. He’s still serving his three match ban for his red card against Crystal Palace.

Elsewhere Christian Eriksen (ankle), Anthony Martial (hip) and Donny van de Beek (knee) remain long term injury absentees.

Finally, Antony (undisclosed) and Scott McTominay (undisclosed) will face last minute fitness assessments before kickoff.

And that covers the current situation at this point.

