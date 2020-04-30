Man United Transfer Talk: Grealish, Upamecano, Partey

Manchester United, along with the rest of most global football, are off indefinitely, but there are still plenty of transfer gossip items circulating on the internet today. There is a plan for the Premier League to potentially return to action in mid June, and play matches behind closed doors.
The first phases of so-called “Project Restart” are underway, but there are of course, lots of obstacles to be overcome, and a whole lot could change between now at the time targeted for starting up again. In the meantime, we have transfer talk to to do. Also, please check out our all United transfer rumor starting XI and our optimal United XI with top transfer targets acquired and key players retained.
For today’s United news and notes round-up go here.
If Jadon Sancho is the number one transfer target this summer, and he most certainly is, then who is number two? Probably Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. Paul Ince, the first black man to captain United, says his former club should focus on more defensive-minded midfielders, instead of Grealish, as that’s a bigger pressing need.
Still, Old Trafford are reportedly willing to shell out 70 million pounds in order to land him. The Birmingham Mail and Daily Star have more on this.
Elsewhere, Sky Sports Germany reports thats Dayot Upamecano will not be leaving RB Leipzig after all. Bayern Munich were supposedly the front-runners to acquire the 21-year-old Frenchman, but he’s been linked to United and Arsenal as well.
Speaking of players linked to both United and Arsenal, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey would be a much better fit at Old Trafford, writes the Manchester Evening News. This link outlines a case for Partey heading to United instead of the Emirates, and why he’s hypothetically better suited to find success there.
